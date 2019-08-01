By STEVE NJUGUNA

An assistant chief in Laikipia County and two other people suspected of involvement in cattle rustling will be charged in a Nyahururu court.

Kahuho Assistant Chief Simon Waweru and his two accomplices are suspected to have been aiding cattle rustlers to carry out their activities in the region.

The three were arrested in Ol Moran and taken to Wangwachi General Service Unit (GSU) camp before being taken to Nyahururu Police station.

Many areas in Laikipia West and Laikipia North have been experiencing heightened insecurity due to cases of cattle rustling and banditry attacks, leaving several people wounded and hundreds of livestock stolen.

OPERATION

Two weeks ago, Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua announced that the government is preparing for a major security operation in the region.

According to Mr Mbugua, the operation that is aimed at mopping up illegal guns and cattle rustlers from the region will commence soon.

Mr Mbugua said that the security operation will be concentrated in the Laikipia Nature Conservancy where bandits have been seeking refuge after stealing animals from locals.