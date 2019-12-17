By STEVE NJUGUNA

Laikipia County government will shift its headquarters from Nanyuki to Rumuruti, following the completion of Sh60 million offices in the town.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has said the devolved unit would from January next year start operating from its new offices in Rumuruti, in Laikipia West Sub-County.

Rumuruti is the gazetted county headquarters but the devolved government has been operating from Nanyuki in Laikipia East.

Mr Muriithi said moving the county’s headquarters would take services closer to the people.

Residents of Laikipia West and East constituencies have been travelling to Nanyuki, which is on the edge of the county, for services.

“Rumuruti is the central point of Laikipia County,” the governor added.

In February, 2014, the County Assembly passed a motion to shift the devolved government headquarters to Rumuruti.

The motion was a backing to the gazettement of Rumuruti as the headquarters of the county by the national government.

However, the decision has been opposed by businesses in Nanyuki who argue that the town is already developed and that it would cost the county government a lot of money to put the necessary infrastructure in Nanyuki.

Six Nanyuki businesspeople even filed a case, accusing the then governor — Joshua Irungu — and the county assembly of taking the decision without consulting the public.

The six argued that moving the headquarters to Rumuruti was a waste of public funds. The case was dismissed by the court.

Githaga Ward Representative Peter Thomi who is the assembly majority leader, and his nominated counterpart Irene Wachuka welcomed the decision, saying residents of Laikipia West and parts of Laikipia North constituencies have been neglected for long as some travelled for more than 100 kilometres to seek services.