Police have on Friday arrested Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru.

Ms Waruguru, who is being held at the Nanyuki Police Station, was arrested at the Sportsman's Arms Hotel in Nanyuki town over an alleged incitement plot.

She had gone to protest the arrest of operators of Toyota Probox and Toyota Sienta who police claimed were planning to demonstrate during Friday's visit by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Mr Matiangi was in Nanyuki for a series of security meetings with Laikipia County leaders.

The Woman Rep's first encounter with the police was at the Vineyard Hotel where she had a heated debate with Nanyuki Police Station OCS Abdi Ali.

"Instead of doing their jobs of securing Laikipia, police are busy harassing businessmen. The operators were just holding their regular meeting when they were ambushed and arrested," she said.

The police allowed her to go to the Sportsman's Arms Hotel where she was arrested soon after Dr Matiang'i left the venue.

Probox and Sienta owners have been complaining of police harassment besides agitating for licences to operate as public service vehicles.