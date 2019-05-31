By STEVE NJUGUNA

Doctors in Laikipia County have threatened to down their tools on Monday next week citing the county government’s reluctance to implement their collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The doctors had on May 24 issued a seven-day strike notice through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) South Rift branch.

According to KMPDU South Rift Secretary-General Davji Atellah, the strike notice ended on Thursday.

CRISIS TALKS

“We held daylong crisis talks with the county officials and union representatives but the county government has not shown any commitment in meeting the demands from the doctors which range from promotions to payments.

“During the meeting, the county government only gave us promises on the issues we raised and we have therefore decided to ask our doctors not to report to work on Monday until the demands are met,” said Dr Atellah in Nanyuki town.

He said that the strike, which threatens to paralyse health service operations in the county, will involve over 100 doctors, among them consultants, specialists and those who are in the wrong job groups.

POOR TERMS

He lamented that poor terms of service that the county is giving its doctors have forced over seven doctors to resign.

“As a union, we have noticed that over seven doctors from the county have resigned due to poor terms of service and frustration from the county government,” added Dr Attellah.

Laikipia County Health Executive Lenai Kamario said that the union leaders held crisis talks with a team of county officials over the strike notice that had been issued by the doctors.

PROMISE

“We have promised them that the county government will meet their demands and will work together with them and we are ready to meet their demands as provided by the law,” said Dr Kamario.

But he refuted claims that some doctors from the county have resigned due to poor terms of service.

“I have not heard of any doctor from the county who has resigned due to poor terms of service. We, however, allow our doctors to look for greener pastures elsewhere.