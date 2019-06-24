The doctors were earning at least Sh350, 000 per month.

Doctors also want to be placed in the right job group and paid arrears arising from delayed promotions.

Laikipia County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has dismissed 61 doctors who have been on strike for the last three weeks.

Speaking during a press conference at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday, the governor said the doctors will be replaced by hospital administrators.

"We will be advertising for the vacancies of medical officers but in the meantime patients will be served by the 24 medical managers in the county, including the Health executive and the chief officer who will be deployed in the two major hospitals in the county," said Mr Muriithi.

DOCTORS' GRIEVANCES

The doctors went on strike on June 3, protesting failure by the county government to implement their collective bargaining agreement and effect promotions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union members also demanded to be placed in the right job group and paid arrears arising from delayed promotions.

"It is very unfortunate that the specialists have chosen this path. They have been participating in an illegal strike," said Mr Muriithi.

The striking medical officers were served with the dismissal letters on Friday.

"In that Job Group, they should know that promotions are not automatic and they can only happen when there is a vacancy at that level," the governor said.

The doctors were earning at least Sh350, 000 monthly each.

"We have to promote equity as an organisation, but in any case we do not have the resources to accommodate their wishes," said Mr Muriithi.