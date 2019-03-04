By STEVE NJUGUNA

Police in Laikipia Central are investigating a fire on Saturday in the office of the principal of Wathituga Secondary School in Sweet Waters.

Property worth an estimated Sh500,000 was destroyed by an attacker described as hooded.

“Three female students were attending to their agriculture project when they saw fire billowing from the office and raised the alarm,” County Commissioner Onesimus Musyoki said on Monday.

He said the arsonist also destroyed a 10,000-liter water tank during the attack.

Mr Musyoki said principal Wambugu Ngatia informed them that the fire started at about 5pm, after masons working at the school left. He said members of the public helped put it out.

County Criminal Investigations Officer, Muinde Mwau, said they were looking for a hooded person spotted leaving the school after the incident.