By JAMES MURIMI

Police have explained the circumstances under which the father of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was shot on Sunday.

Laikipia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema said officers used force because David Kiwaka obstructed officers from arresting a suspect.

Mr Nyaema said five police officers were in Kiwanja Ndege area in Laikipia North on Sunday afternoon to arrest a man accused of assaulting his wife when Mr Kiwaka allegedly stabbed one of them using a sword.

The police boss said Mr Kiwaka was part of a crowd that was attempting to rescue the suspect.

"When he attempted to stab another officer, he was shot on the right leg," Mr Nyaema said. He said the officers shot in the air to disperse the crowd.

Mr Nyaema said two people were injured in the chaos and were taken to Doldol Sub-County Hospital for first aid before they were moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment.

The senator’s father was later taken to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital for further treatment.