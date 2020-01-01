By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

A 12-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening in a landmine explosion in Soit Oudo area Laikipia County.

The minor identified as Ldisiwa Lekesier was herding his family's livestock in Morpusi Group Ranch when he stepped on the device.

The ranch is usually used by the military for routine training.

Speaking at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where the body was taken, the boy’s brother Bernard Kisier said many people have been killed by landmines in the expansive ranch. Mr Kisier said their father was maimed by a similar device while herding his livestock.

COMPENSATE VICTIMS

Morpusi Group Ranch Chairman Francis Kilua appealed to the government to compensate victims of landmine accidents in the area.

Advertisement

“We want Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to ensure that the affected families are compensated,” Mr Kilua said.

He said the device might have been swept downstream by raging floods to the area.

“We want the government to acquire land for military training, we cannot continue living in constant fear of losing,” Mr Kilua said.

In 1972, the British Army Training in Kenya, pitched tent at Kiwanja Ndege area where they left many landmines.

In 2001, 233 landmines victims in Samburu and Laikipia threatened to sue the British Government.

However, they struck a deal and opted to settle the matter out of court with the British Department of Defence in 2002.