Laikipia man 'kills pregnant wife, son' after squabble
Friday July 12 2019
A 47-year-old man from Tigithi ward in Laikipia County has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and son following a domestic squabble.
Mr James Ndung'u allegedly murdered his 25-year-old wife Jane Njoki and his three-year-old son at their home in Mwiyogo village.
County police boss Maxwel Nyaema said Mr Ndung'u later attempted to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide.
Mr Nyaema said a sharp object was used in the attack that the area's assistant chief reported early on Friday.
“The deceased had a deep cut in the forehead and a slit in the neck. We will open an inquiry to gather more information on the incident,” Mr Nyaema said.
ANGER
Resident Simon Ndirangu said the suspect's mother and a neighbour are the ones who discovered that the woman and boy had been killed.
Mr Ndirangu said residents would have lynched the suspect had he not been in a bad state. The man was found lying on a bed beside the bodies following the incident at about 2am, he said.
"Locals were angered and wanted to descend on him but they found him in a critical condition. He was vomiting so he was rushed to Lamuria health center," he said.
He also told the Nation that Ms Njoki would have given birth in August.
Police officers from Pabu Police Post took the bodies to the mortuary at Lamuria.