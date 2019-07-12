A 47-year-old man from Tigithi ward in Laikipia County has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and son following a domestic squabble.

Mr James Ndung'u allegedly murdered his 25-year-old wife Jane Njoki and his three-year-old son at their home in Mwiyogo village.

County police boss Maxwel Nyaema said Mr Ndung'u later attempted to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide.

Mr Nyaema said a sharp object was used in the attack that the area's assistant chief reported early on Friday.

“The deceased had a deep cut in the forehead and a slit in the neck. We will open an inquiry to gather more information on the incident,” Mr Nyaema said.

ANGER

Resident Simon Ndirangu said the suspect's mother and a neighbour are the ones who discovered that the woman and boy had been killed.

Mr Ndirangu said residents would have lynched the suspect had he not been in a bad state. The man was found lying on a bed beside the bodies following the incident at about 2am, he said.

"Locals were angered and wanted to descend on him but they found him in a critical condition. He was vomiting so he was rushed to Lamuria health center," he said.

He also told the Nation that Ms Njoki would have given birth in August.