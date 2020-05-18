Police shot my father over face mask, Lamu Senator says

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has called for a speedy investigation into an incident that saw his father shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Sunday.

According to the legislator, Mr David Kiwaka was shot in the leg and brutally injured by an officer from Doldol Police Station in Laikipia County.

He says his father was shot by police who were trying to arrest him for failing to wear a face mask.

The Senator condemned the incident as police brutality saying it was unwarranted.