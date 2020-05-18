Police shot my father over face mask, Lamu Senator says
Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has called for a speedy investigation into an incident that saw his father shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Sunday.
According to the legislator, Mr David Kiwaka was shot in the leg and brutally injured by an officer from Doldol Police Station in Laikipia County.
He says his father was shot by police who were trying to arrest him for failing to wear a face mask.
The Senator condemned the incident as police brutality saying it was unwarranted.
"My father, David Kiwaka, has been shot in the leg and brutally injured by police officers at Doldol Police Station, Laikipia County. He has been rushed to Nanyuki Cottage. I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter. Justice must prevail for my father. That's why I am calling for a speedy investigations and for the officer involved to be arrested," said Mr Loitiptip in a statement to the Nation.