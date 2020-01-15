By JAMES MURIMI

Former Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is facing a backlash in his backyard, with Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy Mohamed daring him to form a new political party to rival Jubilee.

Mr Mohamed has criticised Mr Kiunjuri for what he terms as sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda by entrenching 2022 political campaigns countrywide.

"Word has it that he (Mr Kiunjuri) is looking forward to forming a new political party. How can you claim to be a staunch Jubilee supporter yet you are trying to compete with its party leader?" asked Mr Mohamed.

RESIDENTS CELEBRATE

The MP was speaking on Tuesday evening at Nanyuki Central Park after leading residents in celebrating Mr Kiunjuri's ouster from the Cabinet.

The MP further accused the former CS of using “his political muscles” to dictate his preferred leadership line-up in Laikipia County during elections.

"We dare you to try selling that political party here in Laikipia East. You will not get any follower because we are deeply focused on assisting the President in entrenching development," Mr Mohamed said.

"We have over the years been affected by bad leadership from our brother Mr Kiunjuri. Joblessness has affected our youth yet he has been busy feeding us with Kikuyu parables and riddles," the MP added.

Residents march in the streets of Nanyuki town on January 14, 2020 to celebrated the sacking of Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri from the Cabinet. PHOTO | JAMES MURIMI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RESHUFFLE LAUDED

The Laikipia East MP lauded the President for kicking Mr Kiunjuri from his Cabinet, exuding confidence that the reshuffle will spur more development at the grassroots.

"As residents of Laikipia East, we totally support the decision by the President to sack Mr Kiunjuri. We welcome the President here so that we can chat the way forward to empower our people economically," he said.

Last week, a section of leaders from Laikipia called on Mr Kiunjuri to spearhead the formation of a political party.

NEW PARTY PROPONENTS

Laikipia West Patrick Mariru, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki and Senator John Kinyua fronted Mr Kiunjuri to head the new party during the burial of Ngobit MCA Robert Maina's mother in Gituamba, Kieni East in Nyeri County.

Mr Mariru said Mr Kiunjuri is the best person suited to take over from President Kenyatta as Mt Kenya's kingpin after he exits power in 2022.

But Kieni MP Kanini Kega castigated the sentiments, saying it was premature to focus on 2022 politics, especially during funerals.

"People from the region have forgotten that they have the presidency and have gone ahead to campaign for other people for the same seat," Mr Kega said, adding that the presidency should be respected.