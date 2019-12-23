By STEVE NJUGUNA

A Moi University student, whose body was last week found hanging from the ceiling of a lecture hall, has been laid to rest even as his family hold police and the university management to task over sluggish investigations.

Japheth Mungai, 22, was laid to rest at his parents’ home in Mohotetu village in Laikipia County on Monday in a sombre ceremony.

The body of the second year Bachelor of microbiology student was found last week by his colleagues hanging from the ceiling of a lecture hall at the university’s main campus in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County with his hands tied.

During the burial ceremony, local leaders led family members in pointing accusing fingers at the university management for keeping them in the dark since the incident occurred.

“We are very bitter with the manner in which the university’s management handled the case. We are surprised that the university has remained silent since the incident occurred till date when we are burying our son,” cried Ms Monica Mungai, the bereaved mother.

The family also accused police of not doing enough to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

BITTER MOURNERS

"Today I am burying my son while his killers are eating, sleeping and walking scot-free out there. It is now one week since the incident occurred and nothing has been done neither have the police communicated to us on the progress [of investigations],” said Mr Charles Mungai, the slain student’s father.

Marmanet MCA Simon Kanyutu also faulted the university and police for not giving proper information to the family and asked DCI Boss George Kinoti to take up the matter.

“We are very bitter that the university has not even sent a representative to the burial despite the student having met his death within the university’s premises.

“We want the university management to come clean and tell us what they are hiding from us, we have entrusted our children to them yet we haven’t heard from them up to date,” said Mr Kanyutu.

Kesses Sub-County Police Commander Harun Muriasi had earlier said that police were still investigating the matter, which they believed to have been suicide.

However, a postmortem report ruled out claims that the student could have committed suicide.