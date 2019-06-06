By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

Learning at Kandutura Primary School in Laikipia North has been paralysed after a strong wind blew off roofs from classrooms leaving the pupils in the rain.

The wind that saw roof of four classrooms removed started at 3pm on Wednesday, minutes after it started raining.

Several homesteads that neighbour the school that is located several kilometres from Rumuruti town also had their roofs ripped off.

According to the school’s PTA Chairman Nkwea Kalale, classes were in session when the disaster hit the school, ripping off the roofs.

HEAVY RAINS

Mr Kalale noted that the wind was followed by heavy rains that saw pupils’ books in the affected classes soaked in water.

“We saw a huge cloud of dust blowing from a nearby slope to a village where several homesteads were damaged before hitting our school.

“The wind blew off roofs of four classrooms leaving our children’s belongings in the rain,” said Mr Kalale.