Residents of Salama and Ngobit wards in Laikipia County have urged the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to contain stray lions that have been spotted there.

The locals said that they are living in fear of encountering the wild cats which have been spotted in various parts of the two neighbouring wards.

On Monday morning, early risers spotted five lions in Solio, Laikipia East.

According to the residents, the three adult cats and two cubs had earlier been spotted roaming in various villages in Salama Ward, Laikipia West Constituency on Saturday and Sunday.

RESTRICTED MOVEMENT

Mr Simon Mwangi, a residents of Salama, said that residents of the villages where the lions were spotted have since restricted their movements.

“On Saturday the wild animals were spotted by residents near ADC Mutara Conservancy. We have been forced to remain indoors from 5pm in order to stay away from the lions that mostly roam from sunset until early in the morning,” said Mr Mwangi.

Mr Joseph Wagura, a residents of Ngobit, said that the cats that are suspected to have strayed from Solio Conservancy were spotted by early risers on Monday. The animals were resting on the Ngobi-Solio-Nyeri road.

CALL FOR ACTION

“Some residents who were going to work spotted a pride of five lions at the Ngobit-Solio-Nyeri junction between 5.30am and 7am," he said.

Residents have since called for urgent action to tame the animals, saying that they are a threat to them.

“We are calling on KWS to act with speed as our school going children are staring at danger,” lamented Ms Mary Njeri.

Laikipia County Senior KWS Warden Jacob Orahle said that rangers will be mobilised to track the animals that are suspected to have strayed from Solio Conservancy.

“The animals usually stray from Solio Conservancy. Action will be taken and a team will be mobilised to drive back the animals into the conservancy,” said Mr Orahle.