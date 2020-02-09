By KALUME KAZUNGU

Fifteen passengers were injured on Sunday in an accident involving a Tawakal bus heading from Mombasa to Lamu.

The vehicle veered off Lamu-Garsen road at Nyongoro and landed on its side in the incident at about 10.20am.

Mpeketoni divisional police commander (OCPD) Harrison Njuguna said the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp corner.

The scene of an accident at Nyongoro in Lamu County on February 9, 2020, involving a Tawakal bus heading from Mombasa County. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CONVOY

The bus with 53 passengers was in a convoy of vehicles that were being escorted by police, a measure taken because of many attacks by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Two of the 15 passengers, including a three-year-old, suffered serious injuries.

Passenger Fahima Omar told the Nation that the girl lost an arm and that the number of casualties was likely higher.

"The injured were rushed to Witu Dispensary in Lamu West," Mr Njuguna said, adding police officers reported to the scene for an assessment.

PAST ACCIDENT

On December 2019, 48 passengers escaped unhurt after a Tawakal bus from Mombasa to Lamu veered off the road and rolled at Maisha Masha.