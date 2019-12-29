By KALUME KAZUNGU

Police have increased patrols in Peleleza Junction, a bushy area along Kibaoni-Mpeketoni road in Lamu County, following alarm over machete attacks.

So far, a pastor, boda boda operator and a teacher have been admitted at Mpeketoni Sub-county Hospital with deep panga cuts in their heads and limbs.

A resident said the three were ambushed at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The resident said the attacker stopped boda boda riders, seemingly to request transport, carried out the attacks and then disappeared into the bushes.

MOTORCYCLE THEFT

Mr Morris Muli, a 29-year-old pastor of Neno Evangelism Church in Mpeketoni, was ambushed at about 7.30pm on Saturday while ferrying a passenger from Mpeketoni Town headed to Hongwe on his motorcycle.

“On reaching Peleleza Junction, I spotted a man standing by the road. He pounced and slashed me with a panga on the right side of my head," he said.

"I screamed and sped off since I knew he would finish us. The passenger and others helped to rush me to hospital. I suspect the attacker is a robber trying to steal motorcycles from boda boda operators. Cases of the theft of motorcycles have been on the rise," he said at the hospital.

MANHUNT

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said on Sunday that they were investigating the incidents.

Mr Macharia asked the public to be vigilant and readily share information with security agencies searching for suspects

“An unknown character attacked and injured three people in quick succession along Kibaoni-Mpeketoni road. Our officers are searching for the suspects," he said.

"The motive is yet to be established. The victims will tell us more in due course. We’re on very high alert."

Mpeketoni divisional police commander (OCPD), Mr Harrison Njuguna, said enough police officers were deployed to curb the attacks and arrest the culprit.

“He is on the run but we will get him,” he said.

OUTCRY

Residents asked security agencies to tighten the noose around criminal gangs.

Mr Francis Mugo, a youth leader, said the Saturday incidents were not the first.

"A woman was slashed and killed by unknown assailants within the same area. This is serious. I call on the security department to ensure those involved are brought to book,” he said.