The Sh54 million project to install street lights across Lamu County has kicked off.

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha says in the first phase, at least 4,000 new street lights will be installed in various villages in both Lamu West and Lamu East sub-counties.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation on Thursday, Mr Twaha said the project is expected to be complete in three months’ time.

Early November this year, the county government and the Kenya Power company reached a deal for the installation and maintenance of the street lights within Lamu.

While signing a memorandum of understanding in Mombasa, Kenya Power and the Lamu County government also agreed to work together in construction, operation and maintenance of the electricity infrastructure.

Mr Twaha expressed confidence that once complete, the street lighting project will greatly promote the general economic development and improve the well-being of Lamu residents.

He reiterated that the street lights will also help improve security in Lamu and attract more investors to the region.

“We have already begun the first phase of installation of about 4,000 street lights across Lamu. The exercise is ongoing at Kiongwe Mjini in Mpeketoni but we will ensure other places are also reached. We expect to spend a month in installing street lights in Lamu West villages and another two months to install similar street lights in Lamu East villages. All this is done to ensure the living standards of our people in Lamu are improved,” said Mr Twaha.

Mr Twaha noted that with street lights in place from Witu all the way to Kiunga on the border of Lamu and Somalia, that alone will improve the general growth of Lamu and enable the county to compete favourably with others like Mombasa, Nairobi and Kisumu.

“You can imagine some places in the remotest parts of Lamu will be lit for the first time. That means even security in those areas will be improved. In addition, the project will provide a 24-hour economy where traders will be able to conduct their business activities day and night. Investors will also be attracted to Lamu hence boosting the general growth of our county,” said Mr Twaha.

The governor called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the project is successful.

Locals interviewed by the Nation on Thursday could not hide their joy following the commencement of the street lighting project.

Mr Johanna Kamau of Kiongwe village said the commencement of the project in their villages is proof that devolution is really working.

“I couldn’t imagine that one day our remote village of Kiongwe could get street lights. Surely, devolution has really worked. It’s only through the devolved system of governance that the people of Kiongwe are now benefiting directly from street lights for the first time. We thank our governor Fahim Twaha for the efforts in ensuring our village is lit,” said Mr Kamau.

In Lamu East, locals are upbeat that the street lights will enable them do fishing at night.

For the past seven years, the national government has subjected the Lamu East fishermen, particularly those in Kiunga and Ishakani to a night fishing ban due to insecurity majorly attributed to attacks by Al-Shabaab terrorists.