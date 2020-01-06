By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Residents of villages in Lamu County that border Manda military base are fleeing for fear of attacks by terror group Al-Shabaab.

Their fears were fuelled by an ambush at the base on Saturday, in a county that has borne the brunt of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Lamu County residents are pictured leaving areas near the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, following an attack by terror group Al-Shabaab, January 6, 2020. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lamu County residents are pictured leaving areas near the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, following an attack by terror group Al-Shabaab, January 6, 2020. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The terror group has escalated its attacks on Kenya in recent months. On Thursday, they attacked a bus in Nyongoro and killed three people.

The villagers said they could not risk staying as they were easy targets.

Advertisement

Transporters carry luggage belonging to Lamu County residents who decided to move to safer areas, following an attack by terror group Al-Shabaab at the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, January 6, 2020. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A transporter carries luggage belonging to Lamu County residents who decided to move to safer areas, following an attack by terror group Al-Shabaab at the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, January 6, 2020. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At Sina Mbio Village, less than 10 out of 86 families were left on Monday, according to headman Hassan Chonde.

Reports indicated that Magogoni and Kwasasi villages, which are just adjacent to the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, were most affected.