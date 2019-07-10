By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu County government has resorted to using artificial grass in beautifying its headquarters in Mokowe.

The synthetic turf has been placed on the front part of the county headquarters, making it more attractive and welcoming.

This is the first time the county is embracing artificial grass in its beautification project.

But the project has both been lauded and criticised in equal measure.

ATTRACTIVE

Mr Omar Shee welcomed the move, saying it has made the county headquarters to be among the most attractive places in the region.

Mr Shee called on the county leadership to implement similar projects in all county offices, saying this will spruce up the image of the workplaces.

“Artificial grass is beautiful. It is attractive to the eye. Sincerely speaking, the image of the county headquarters at Mokowe has totally changed for the better since the artificial grass was placed. We need more of these projects in other government offices, including the county assembly compound. It’s a nice venture,” said Mr Shee.

Mrs Fatma Bwana said the county should also consider decorating streets in major towns including Lamu Old Town, Mokowe, Mpeketoni, Faza and Witu with the artificial grass.

BOOST TOURISM

“This kind of beautification is awesome. Instead of the county decorating the county headquarters only, it is the high time they placed the artificial grass along streets in major town. Such beautification can attract investors and even boost the tourism industry in our region,” said Mrs Bwana.

But some of the residents who spoke to the Nation on Wednesday termed the project as a waste of money.

The locals said Lamu has other serious challenges that need urgent attention including a poor drainage system in Lamu Old Town.

Mr Abdalla Salim said instead of concentrating on beautification projects, the county government should first ensure there are enough drugs in hospitals and dispensaries across the region.

OTHER PROBLEMS

“Beauty is equal to nothing if you fall sick, go to hospital and miss drugs like what we’re currently facing as Lamu residents. We residents of Lamu Old Town always suffer due to poor drainage systems every time it rains in our county. I think these are some of the crucial problems that require urgent attention and not the artificial grasses,” said Mr Salim.

Apart from Lamu, Mombasa and Nairobi are also among the counties that have embraced artificial grass in their beautification projects.

In Mombasa, the synthetic turf is placed on the lawns situated in the middle of the roads within the coastal town.

Lawns along Nkrumah Road are adorned with the green shiny turf which complements the fresh blue and white paint on the buildings along the street.