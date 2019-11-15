By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu County Assembly has unanimously passed a motion seeking to provide special care for children with autism in the county.

The motion presented to the house by nominated MCA Jane Wanjiku Ndung’u, calls for the County Executive to establish, construct and equip specific classrooms for children with special needs in order to accommodate autistic learners as well as provide early and accurate diagnosis of autism.

It also seeks to establish a committee to address non-compliance and violation, with the primary objective of mastering academic goals to ensure that interventions are accessible and effective so as to guarantee educational success for learners diagnosed with autism.

KISWAHILI STANDING ORDERS

Meanwhile, Lamu MCAs have also passed a motion seeking to have a Kiswahili version of the county assembly’s standing orders.

The motion was tabled in the house by Nominated MCA Amina Kale who argued that Kiswahili is the social, economic, political and trading language in East Africa and particularly in Lamu County and hence the need for it to be adopted.