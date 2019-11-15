alexa Lamu Assembly passes motion to accommodate autistic learners - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Lamu

Lamu Assembly passes motion to accommodate autistic learners

Friday November 15 2019

Lamu County Assembly during session

Lamu County Assembly during a past session. The assembly on November 14, 2019, passed a motion seeking to provide special care for children with autism. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • The motion was presented to the house by nominated MCA Jane Wanjiku Ndung’u.
  • Motion seeks classes to accommodate autistic learners as well as provide early and accurate diagnosis of autism.
  • The MCAs also passed a motion seeking to have a Kiswahili version of the county assembly’s standing orders.
Advertisement
KALUME KAZUNGU
By KALUME KAZUNGU
More by this Author

The Lamu County Assembly has unanimously passed a motion seeking to provide special care for children with autism in the county.

The motion presented to the house by nominated MCA Jane Wanjiku Ndung’u, calls for the County Executive to establish, construct and equip specific classrooms for children with special needs in order to accommodate autistic learners as well as provide early and accurate diagnosis of autism.

It also seeks to establish a committee to address non-compliance and violation, with the primary objective of mastering academic goals to ensure that interventions are accessible and effective so as to guarantee educational success for learners diagnosed with autism.

KISWAHILI STANDING ORDERS

Meanwhile, Lamu MCAs have also passed a motion seeking to have a Kiswahili version of the county assembly’s standing orders.

The motion was tabled in the house by Nominated MCA Amina Kale who argued that Kiswahili is the social, economic, political and trading language in East Africa and particularly in Lamu County and hence the need for it to be adopted.

Related Stories

Advertisement