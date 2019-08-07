Child killed, 8 hurt as Mombasa Raha bus hits lorry in Lamu
Wednesday August 7 2019
A four-year-old child has been killed while eight other people have been after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a lorry that was transporting construction materials in Hindi on the Lamu-Mombasa road.
The incident, which occurred at around 7.45am Wednesday, involved a Mombasa Raha bus and a lorry belonging to H-Young Company.
The construction company is currently building the Lamu-Garsen road.
Confirming the incident, Lamu Deputy County Commissioner Louis Rono said four among those who were injured were in critical condition and were rushed to the King Fahad County Hospital for treatment.
SPEEDING
Mr Rono said that the bus was being driven at a high speed at the time of the crash.
Another road crash was also reported in Nyongoro, Witu Division on Wednesday morning where a shuttle full of passengers heading to Mombasa from Lamu and veered off the road as its driver attempted to overtake a miraa van heading to Lamu.
The occupants of the two vehicles escaped unhurt.
Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi confirmed the incident and asked drivers to be extra careful and avoid speeding.
ROAD SLIPPERY
“I am informed that a child has died while others were injured in a road accident in Hindi. Another accident also occurred at Nyongoro in Witu this morning but no causalities or injuries reported. Some sections of the road are in poor state and that’s why the government is already undertaking construction of that road. In addition, it has been raining from time to time in Lamu and our roads are extremely slippery. I therefore ask road users, particularly motorists, to avoid speeding and careless driving. You would rather be slow and sure than rush and end up dying. We don’t want to lose people on our roads,” said Mr Kioi.