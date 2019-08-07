By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

A four-year-old child has been killed while eight other people have been after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a lorry that was transporting construction materials in Hindi on the Lamu-Mombasa road.

The incident, which occurred at around 7.45am Wednesday, involved a Mombasa Raha bus and a lorry belonging to H-Young Company.

The construction company is currently building the Lamu-Garsen road.

Confirming the incident, Lamu Deputy County Commissioner Louis Rono said four among those who were injured were in critical condition and were rushed to the King Fahad County Hospital for treatment.

SPEEDING

Mr Rono said that the bus was being driven at a high speed at the time of the crash.

Another road crash was also reported in Nyongoro, Witu Division on Wednesday morning where a shuttle full of passengers heading to Mombasa from Lamu and veered off the road as its driver attempted to overtake a miraa van heading to Lamu.

The occupants of the two vehicles escaped unhurt.

Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi confirmed the incident and asked drivers to be extra careful and avoid speeding.

ROAD SLIPPERY