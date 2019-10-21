By KALUME KAZUNGU

Panic has gripped a family in Heshimna village of Mpeketoni in Lamu West Sub-County after their daughter, a Form Three student at Lamu Girls Secondary School went missing.

Mercy Wairimu Ng’ang’a, 17, is said to have gone missing on Saturday night during a power blackout.

The school’s Principal Jamila Mohamed declined to comment on the matter, saying that she is not allowed to speak to the media and instead referred us to the county director of education.

SNEAKED OUT

Speaking from his office on Monday, Lamu County Director of Education Joshua Kaaga confirmed that the girl sneaked out of the school and is suspected to have gone to visit her boyfriend.

The matter has since been handed to the local authorities.

“I went to the school this morning after receiving reports of the missing girl. The school administration didn’t issue her a leave out sheet and that automatically means she sneaked out. We suspect she went to her boyfriend’s place still within the town. The police are pursuing the matter,” said Mr Kaaga.

REPORT FILED

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed that a report had been filed at the Lamu Police Station over the missing girl.

“Today morning, it has been reported that a Lamu Girls High School student by the name Mercy Wairimu Ng'ang'a, 17 years and a Form Three student had gone missing on the night of Saturday October 19 during a blackout which was experienced in the school. The student is from Mpeketoni but it’s reported she has not reached home. It’s suspected the student might have left school to stay with her boyfriend in Kashmir area of Langoni. The report was made by the teachers at the station and efforts are ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the student,” said Mr Macharia.

SHOCKED

Her father, Mr Patrick Ng’ang’a, said he learnt about his daughter’s disappearance on Sunday after teachers contacted him.

A shocked Mr Ng’ang’a appealed to members of the public, the police and the school’s administration to help him trace his firstborn daughter.

“At no given time have I ever been summoned to the school over my daughter’s indiscipline. She is the firstborn in a family of four. She is the only one in high school. The rest are in primary school. As a family, we have high hopes in her. Right now I am just worried about her safety,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

The girl’s mother, Ms Margaret Njeri, told the Nation that she has never tired from warning her daughter against indiscipline and waywardness.