Four people have been seriously injured after a boat they were travelling in collided with another as it was about to dock at the Mangrove Jetty in Lamu Town.

The four were among 10 passengers aboard the boat which was coming to Lamu Island from Mokowe mainland.

The boat collided with the second one which only had the coxswain on board and which was heading to a fuelling station just meters away from the old town.

SPEEDING

Eyewitnesses who spoke to the Nation said the boat was speeding when the two collided.

The injured passengers were rushed to the King Fahad County Hospital for treatment.

“The boat full of passengers was about to dock at the Mangrove Custom Jetty from Mokowe mainland when it collided with the other boat which flew over the passenger boat. About four passengers sustained head, face and limb injuries after they came into contact with the bottom of the “flying” boat,” said Mr Kassim Omar, a coxswain in Lamu.

CAUTION

Lamu Boat Operators Association Chairman Hassan Awadh urged boat operators to be cautious when in the waters and avoid speeding.

Mr Awadh said the organisation will punish members who are found to deliberately endanger the lives of passengers.

“We’re glad there were no deaths but that is an incident that was purely caused by the carelessness of the second boat operator. As an organisation, we don’t take kindly such acts where boat operators deliberately endanger lives. We will also not condone those who abuse substances in the course of their work,” said Mr Awadh.

A few weeks ago, the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) warned boat operators against flouting maritime regulations.

KMA Director-General George Okong’o said the authority is already undertaking nationwide sensitisation campaigns to enlighten water users on the importance of adhering to maritime rules.