Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri has been transferred to Isiolo County after serving in Lamu for four years.

Mr Kanyiri was posted to the region in 2016in the wake of Al-Shabaab attacks that were being witnessed in Lamu.

More than 100 people were massacred and property worth millions destroyed by the Somalia-based terror group in various parts of Lamu including Mpeketoni, Kibaoni, Witu, Hindi and Basuba in Boni forest between 2014 and 2015.

Speaking to the Nation in Lamu on Monday, Mr Kanyiri confirmed his transfer, saying he is among the 70 county commissioners who have been moved to different areas in mass transfers recently announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

SECURITY

“It’s true. I have been moved from Lamu to Isiolo. It was great working in Lamu,” said Mr Kanyiri.

Mr Kanyiri will be remembered for talking tough on security matters, particularly Al-Shabaab attacks, radicalisation and violent extremism.

He played a major role in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants who were wreaking havoc in the region.

The county commissioner worked hard to ensure that peace and stability is restored in Lamu.

His tough stance saw the national government appoint him the director of the ongoing Operation Linda Boni which has been going on inside Boni Forest since 2017.

Mr Kanyiri has also been active in fighting the drug menace which has affected many youth in Lamu.