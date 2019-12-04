By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu County government of has announced a delay in payment of November salaries for all the 1,010 employees.

In a memo dated December 3, 2019 and which has been seen by the Nation, Lamu County Secretary John Mburu said the delay is due to failure by the national government to disburse funds to the county.

“Your attention is drawn to the delay in approval of salaries by the Office of Controller of Budget, which has affected the timely disbursement of funds to counties by the national government. Due to the prevailing situation, it is anticipated that November 2019 salaries will not be paid in good time. We therefore urge all our employees to remain patient as the issues are being resolved,” read the letter copied to Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha and all chief officers in the county.

PAID ON TIME

Speaking to the Nation in Lamu, Mr Mburu defended the county, saying Lamu is among the few counties which have ensured their staff are paid their salaries on time.

He attributed the current stalemate to the national government’s delay in the appointment of a substantive Controller of Budget.

