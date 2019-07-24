By KALUME KAZUNGU

The body of Lamu Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Robert Nyandiro Onchiri who died three days ago has been airlifted to Nairobi for post-mortem examination.

Mr Onchiri succumbed to injuries, apparently due to excessive bleeding, while being treated at the King Fahad Hospital at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that the DCIO accidentally fell on the stairs as he was descending from the balcony of his house.

“He sustained a compound fracture on his left leg slightly above the ankle,” a police report says.

CHIROMO

A police source who talked to the Nation on condition of anonymity confirmed that the body had been moved to Chiromo mortuary.

“The body has been airlifted from Lamu to Nairobi’s Chiromo Mortuary on a police chopper. We’re yet to establish the exact cause of our colleague’s death. We expect a post-mortem [exam] to be conducted this week,” said the officer.

Mr Onchiri lived alone in a rented house in Gadeni in Lamu Old Town just a few metres from the Lamu police canteen.

UNRESPONSIVE

He was found unresponsive by neighbours who rushed him to the King Fahad County Hospital in Lamu Town.

The neighbours later alerted his colleagues.

“We found the officer lying on his staircase. It seemed he had tripped. There was blood all over. One of his legs was bleeding at the ankle. We called for a motorbike and rushed him to hospital. We knew he was a police officer. We informed his colleagues about the incident who also rushed to the hospital where he was already being attended to. He died minutes later,” said Mr Omar Mohamed.