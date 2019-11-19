By KALUME KAZUNGU

The drastic increase in the number of cancer cases in Kenya has inspired a top KCPE candidate in Lamu County to become an oncologist.

Iffat Abdelrehman,13, who wrote the exams at Swafaa Academy in Lamu Town, scored 415 out of 500 marks and was second best in the county.

Ms Iffat expects to join Sheikh Khalifa Secondary School and later one of the best universities in the region to study oncology.

She says she will be happy to care for people diagnosed with the killer disease.

Ms Iffat notes that one of her aunts is pursuing the course but adds that the main reason she wants to get into the field is the alarming manner in which the disease has killed Kenyans recently.

“I thank God that I have managed to get good results in KCPE," she said.

TOP STUDENTS

The best candidate in Lamu was Aisha Haroon Mohammed of Stone Town Academy, who scored 429 marks.

Aisha expects to join Pangani Girls' High School and aspires to be a gynaecologist.

Other top candidates in Lamu were Muinde Monica Nzembi (415), Kinyua Kevin Mwangi (407), Gicharu Mary Nyambura (406) and Mwaura Purity Wambui (404 marks), all of Mpeketoni Good Shepherd Academy in Lamu West.

Others were Munaa Mbarak (412), Najma Abdallah (411), Maisum Yusuf (406) and Fatma Mohammed (404), all of Swafaa Academy in Lamu Town.