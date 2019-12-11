By KALUME KAZUNGU

A Lamu chief and his assistant were on Wednesday killed in cold blood inside their office in Mbwajumwali village.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said unknown assailants stormed the office around midday and hacked Chief Mohamed Haji Famau and his assistant Malik Athman Shee to death.

Mr Macharia said the two attackers were wearing Islamic clothing for women commonly known as buibui.

The county security boss said the motive of the attack remains unknown. He added that officials have opened investigation into the crime.

The killing comes barely two months after a police officer was murdered by unknown people near the same area.

The officer’s mutilated body was found dumped in a thicket on the Mbwajumwali-Kizingitini road on October 5.

Early this year, a Nyumba Kumi official was murdered by unknown assailants in Mbwajumwali village.

Amina Bakari, 30, who was also a volunteer with the Kenya Red Cross Society, was slashed to death at around 11pm.

This is not the first time that chiefs have been killed in Lamu East.

In 2016, Mbwajumwali Chief Mohamed Shee Mohamed was hacked to death by unknown assailants in the morning while he was on his way to work.