By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Two people were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled several times at Mambo Sasa Forest near Witu on the Lamu-Mombasa road on Tuesday evening.

Eye witnesses told the Nation that the car, which was headed to Mombasa from Lamu, had four occupants on board and was speeding at the time of the crash.

The Nation also learnt that those who were in the vehicle were Lamu County health workers.

INJURIES

Those injured were King Fahad County Hospital Senior Nurse Jackline Mose who suffered head injuries and the driver, Mr Mohammed Fatima Farouk, who complained of general body pains.

Mr Abdi Bahola, a medical officer at King Fahad Hospital, and Ms Hadija Athman escaped unhurt.

Advertisement

“We suddenly saw the vehicle rolling on the road side just minutes after passing us. We rushed to the scene and evacuated the four passengers who were trapped inside. Two had serious injuries. We rushed them to Witu dispensary,” said Mr Emmanuel Wanyoike.

SPEEDING

Mpeketoni OCPD Harrison Njuguna confirmed the incident, saying it was caused by speeding.

“The car with four occupants, including the driver, was speeding during the time of the accident. The driver lost control. The car rolled two times. Two passengers, including the driver, were injured while two others escaped unhurt. The injured were rushed to the Witu Dispensary by good Samaritans and later referred to Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital for treatment,” said Mr Njuguna.

He cautioned drivers plying the Lamu-Garsen route against careless driving as the road is currently under construction.

ROADS SLIPPERY

“There have been rains witnessed in Lamu and across the country at the moment. Most of our roads are very slippery with most sections still being in poor state as construction is ongoing. I urge drivers to be extra cautious while driving on our roads to prevent accidents and deaths,” said Mr Njuguna.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after three people were injured in a road crash involving a Kenya Red Cross vehicle and Toyota Wish car in Sese along the Hongwe-Mpeketoni road.

Both vehicles were said to have been speeding on the slippery road before the Red Cross vehicle, while trying to overtake, rammed into the car.

On August 16, 14 passengers escaped unhurt after their shuttle veered off the road and rolled following a tyre burst in Maisha Masha on the Lamu-Garsen road.

The shuttle was headed to Lamu from Mombasa.