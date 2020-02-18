Lamu man gets 10 years in jail for indecent act
Tuesday February 18 2020
A Lamu court has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.
Walladi Musa Walladi was on Tuesday found guilty of sexually assaulting the minor at Mkomani area in Lamu town on October 14, 2018. The court heard that Walladi lured the girl with Sh50 shortly after she left church.
DENIED CHARGE
Walladi, however, denied the charge and accused some people of framing him.
“I am not in any way involved and I don't even know the girl I am accused of defiling at my carpentry workshop. That's impossible since the workshop is a public place where I would have easily been caught. I even went to the girl's family to discuss the matter. I am innocent, I think some people persuaded the girl's family to have me arrested,” said Walladi.
EVIDENCE
Lamu Law Courts Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said several people, including police and doctors who testified in the case, confirmed that the girl had been sexually molested.
He said the court was satisfied that the evidence before the court was sufficient and the court had found the accused guilty as charged.
“The evidence presented before the court proved beyond doubt that the accused is a dangerous sexual offender. The court is satisfied that the evidence of the complaint is safe and thus finds the accused person guilty as charged. He is convicted of committing the indecent act to a minor under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code. You have a right of appeal within 14 days," said Mr Temba.