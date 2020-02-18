Lamu man gets 10 years in jail for indecent act

Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said several people, including police and doctors, confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Walladi, however, denied the charge and accused some people of framing him.

By KALUME KAZUNGU

A Lamu court has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Walladi Musa Walladi was on Tuesday found guilty of sexually assaulting the minor at Mkomani area in Lamu town on October 14, 2018. The court heard that Walladi lured the girl with Sh50 shortly after she left church.

DENIED CHARGE

“I am not in any way involved and I don't even know the girl I am accused of defiling at my carpentry workshop. That's impossible since the workshop is a public place where I would have easily been caught. I even went to the girl's family to discuss the matter. I am innocent, I think some people persuaded the girl's family to have me arrested,” said Walladi.

EVIDENCE

Lamu Law Courts Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said several people, including police and doctors who testified in the case, confirmed that the girl had been sexually molested.

He said the court was satisfied that the evidence before the court was sufficient and the court had found the accused guilty as charged.