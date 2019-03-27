Iconic Lamu market set for facelift

By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu municipal market is set to undergo a Sh50 million facelift in a move aimed at expanding it in order accommodate more traders.

The Lamu County government secured funding from the World Bank for the project.

Lamu Municipality Manager Omar Famau told the Nation on Wednesday that the establishment of the municipality has already received blessings of the county assembly and the executive.

Governor Fahim Twaha has been at the forefront championing the establishment of the municipality so as to bring more projects to the people of Lamu.

Lamu is so far among the 10 municipalities out of the 53 that submitted their applications and which was successfully selected for the Sustainable Urban Economic Development Project.

URBAN ECONOMY

The programme aims to support up to 10 fast-growing municipalities to develop sustainable urban economic plans and attract investment for critical infrastructure.

Mr Famau said funds for the project are available and that the market expansion project will focus on increasing the number of stalls, enhance hygiene, bring order by ensuring that issues of waste management, hawkers operating outside the market, security and revenue collection are addressed.

“The project is crucial for a county like Lamu which is a host of various mega projects. That means business will prosper with such a modern market in place. We’re really welcoming the project and we thank Governor Twaha for championing for the establishment of such a facility in Lamu,” said Mr Famau.

This week, the Lamu municipality under the auspices of the county held two successful meetings with stakeholders, setting in motion the expansion of the iconic Lamu market.

The first group brought together local residents and MCAs from four wards of Mkomani, Shela, Hindi and Basuba that constitute the municipality.

The second group comprised traders who operate at the market.

MORE FUNDS

Speaking during the meeting, County Assembly Majority Leader Abdalla Baabad said by approving the municipality, the county has set the stage for more funds to come to Lamu.

Mr Baabad said public participation is the only way to guarantee prudent use of resources.

“A lot is happening in Lamu. For instance, we have the Lapsset project. Once the port becomes operational, the population of Lamu will increase significantly. That’s why we need to put infrastructure in place that would encourage investment and trade. The market project is on time,” said Mr Baabad.

TRADERS ASSURED

Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Shee Basode said the project will change the face of Lamu.

He assured the traders that all the current stall owners will be given priority in the allocation of the refurbished stalls.

“Let’s welcome this project. It will generally change the face of Lamu. Those traders who are afraid of being kicked out once the new market is ready should rest assured that they will be the first ones to occupy the market before new traders are considered,” said Mr Basode.

He said an inventory of all the traders will be taken.

The aesthetic value of the market will also not be interfered with while the culture of Lamu will remain intact, he added.

MORE STALLS

According to the plan seen by the Nation, the market will have more stalls, user friendly to disabled people, and storage facilities especially for traders who deal in highly perishable products like fish and meat.

The project’s architect says it is a one-stop modern market.

Traders will be temporarily relocated to pave way for the work.

Lamu Municipal Market Welfare Organisation Secretary Geoffrey Walumbe urged members to welcome the project, which he termed as a saviour for the traders who have suffered for years while operating in a dilapidated market.

“We thank the county government leadership under Governor Fahim Twaha for coming up with such an idea to upgrade our market. Let’s all welcome it. It’s for our benefit,” said Mr Walumbe.