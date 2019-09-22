Haki Africa Coordinator, Lamu Branch, Issack Yunus, told Nation that he will ensure justice is done.

The residents and boda boda operators accused the police driver of reckless driving.

Mr Mwangi died as he received treatment at the King Fahad County Hospital.

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police vehicle registration number GKB43S near Subira Guest House in Hindi town in Lamu West on Sunday.

Mwangi wa Dorcas, 38, who is also a boda boda rider, succumbed to head and chest injuries he sustained after he was hit by the speeding Administration Police vehicle attached to the Mokowe Police Station before the driver fled.

Mr Mwangi died as he received treatment at the King Fahad County Hospital. The residents and boda boda operators accused Constable Reuben Rono of reckless driving.

DEMAND ACTION

“How can a police officer hit a civilian and flee? We expected the driver to stop and even assist in rushing the victim to hospital. That would have saved the life of our colleague but he sped off, leaving the victim lying on the road. We need action taken against the officer,” said Mr John Mbugua, a boda boda operator at Hindi.

Haki Africa Coordinator, Lamu Branch, Issack Yunus, told Nation that he will ensure justice is done.

Advertisement

“This is double tragedy to the family of (Mr) Mwangi who lost his wife in a road accident about a year ago. We will ensure action is taken against the driver,” said Mr Yunus.

Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi confirmed saying Mr Rono had been arrested.

DRUNK

Mr Kioi that it was a normal accident and called on residents to stop spreading malicious rumours.

“Some people are saying the driver was drunk. Others say he was new on the road. The driver is an experienced old man.

We treat it as an accident involving our police vehicle. The only mistake our driver did is to hit the pedestrian and speed off.

We’ve already arrested him and he’s going to be arraigned on Monday to be charged with murder and careless driving,” said Mr Kioi.

He warned drivers to be careful on the Lamu-Garsen road which is currently under construction.