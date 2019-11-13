By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

The police officer whose severely mutilated body was found in a mangrove forest in Kizingitini, Lamu County, on October 5 was murdered by drug dealers.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata gave this report on Tuesday, saying Police Constable Hesbon Okemwa Anunda was lured to his death by people who phoned and asked him to go and arrest a drug dealer.

Office Anunda's body was discovered three days after he was reported missing from his duty post at Tchundwa in Lamu East Sub-county.

His gun is yet to be found.

SYNDICATE

Mr Elungata revealed the existence of a drug syndicate in the area where the police officer was killed.

Advertisement

Speaking at Kiangwe Village during a tour to Lamu’s Boni Forest, he regretted that drug barons were targeting security officers but said they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“We’re aware that those who murdered the officer are drug barons, who lured him by lying that there was a drug dealer they wanted him to arrest. It turns out it was a trap and a plan to actually kill the officer," Mr Elungata said.

"We believe they are in possession of the officer’s gun and that they intend to use it to silence anybody who becomes a threat to their illicit drug trade."

MISSING GUN

Mr Elungata asked the public to cooperate with police by providing information that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

“It’s dangerous for the community to continue living with individuals who have guns. We all know what guns do. A gun is not a flower that you can put in your house," he told residents.

"Whoever has that gun definitely wants to use it for killing. The targets could be security officers, fellow drug dealers or innocent civilians who might get in the way of their plans. We’re therefore appealing to you to assist us in the recovery of the gun."

POLICE CONFIDENT

The commissioner’s sentiments came just a month after Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the missing G3 rifle with 60 bullets was not in Somalia.

“The gun hasn’t been smuggled [to the neighbouring country]. It’s here and we shall get it. We must get it," Mr Macharia said.

"We have very concrete leads after recovering his phone logs. We’re interested in a few individuals who communicated with the officer hours to his death. We’re confident that we will make arrests soon."

Office Anunda was nicknamed ‘The Lone ranger’ due to his courage and prowess in dealing with drug dealers.