The security department in Lamu County has issued a 12-hour ultimatum for locals in the area to reveal the whereabouts of a police officer who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Police Constable Hesbon Okemwa Anunda, attached to the Tchundwa Police Post in Lamu East Sub-County went missing at around 5.30am.

Police sources who talked to the Nation on condition of anonymity said the lost police officer was spotted leaving the police post by a station guard.

G3 RIFLE

“We’re informed that he was trekking from Kizingitini Police Station through Mbwajumwali Village to the Tchundwa Police Post where he works. Our colleague was armed with a G3 rifle loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition,” said the police source.

Addressing journalists in his office on Friday, Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi confirmed the reports saying massive operation to recover the said officer plus the rifle is already underway across Lamu East and its environs.

Mr Kioi said they suspect their colleague might have been taken hostage by unknown people.

“It’s true. One of my officers in uniform was headed to Tchundwa Village from Kizingitini for normal duties. We’re surprised that on the way to Tchundwa, our colleague got lost and until now, his whereabouts are unknown. We’ve already launched a massive crackdown in the concerned villages until our colleague is found. We’re also appealing to members of the public to cooperate with us by giving information that can aid in getting the officer,” said Mr Kioi.

ATTACK

In past years, police officers working in Lamu East region have raised concerns over their safety.

Between 2017 and 2018, the region was witnessing increased attacks being meted on security officers by machete-wielding gangs and individuals.

For instance, in February, 2018, Police Constable Paul Rotich,57, attached to the Kizingitini Police Station survived serious machete cut wounds after he was attacked by a convict at night.

The officer was ambushed and attacked as he went to buy supplies in a shop in the area.

The suspect who ambushed the officer was reported to have just completed his sentence at the Shimo la Tewa Maximum prison in Mombasa days, having been charged with assault and drug peddling.

REVENGE MISSION

PC Rotich was the investigating officer in the case that saw the suspect sentenced to three years in jail.

In October 2017, police officers were forced to shoot and kill a suspect Hassan Mohamed 27, after he attacked them with a machete as they tried arresting him in Faza town in Lamu East.