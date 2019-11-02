Man fined Sh500,000 for resisting arrest
A Lamu man was Friday fined Sh500,000 or serve five years in prison for violently resisting arrest.
Kalume Ngumbao was found guilty of punching and threatening to tear the uniform a police officer, who was with two others executing a warrant on May 1.
Ngumbao was charged and released on bond but disappeared and skipped court dates.
|While delivering the sentence, Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said Ngumbao also had a criminal record of previous convictions for two other offence of obtaining money, Sh 300,000, by false pretences in a 2017 case where he was sentenced to three years in prison.