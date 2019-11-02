alexa Man fined Sh500,000 for resisting arrest - Daily Nation
Man fined Sh500,000 for resisting arrest

Saturday November 2 2019

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba. A man was sentenced to five years in prison for slapping a police officer. 

KALUME KAZUNGU
By KALUME KAZUNGU
A Lamu man was Friday fined Sh500,000 or serve five years in prison for violently resisting arrest.

Kalume Ngumbao was found guilty of punching and threatening to tear the uniform a police officer, who was with two others executing a warrant on May 1.

Ngumbao was charged and released on bond but disappeared and skipped court dates.

|While delivering the sentence, Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said Ngumbao also had a criminal record of previous convictions for two other offence of obtaining money, Sh 300,000, by false pretences in a 2017 case where he was sentenced to three years in prison.