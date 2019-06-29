By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

A 42-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life in prison for defiling three girls.

Mohamed Ibrahim Jaffar alias Modi was found guilty of molesting the girls on diverse dates in September 2018 in Riyadha, Lamu.

Jaffar had denied any involvement in the crimes and said he only came to know of the accusations after he was detained at Makupa Police Station.

In his ruling, Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said the court was convinced that the accused committed the offence since he was not able to contradict the minor’s evidence.

Magistrate Temba also dismissed any bad relationship between the accused and the victim’s relatives that could have forced them to fabricate the charged against the accused.

“The victims were girls aged below 11 years and in each of the subsequent incidents, the offender covered the mouths of the minors, threatened them with violence and committed the offence within the same building.

“The court also found that all the three girls lost their hymeneal membranes to the predator. This sudden and unexplained deterioration of the bodily states and health of the minors is proof enough that the offender did the act,” said Temba.