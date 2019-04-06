By KALUME KAZUNGU

Chief Justice David Maraga has directed judges and magistrates in Lamu County to ensure all prosecuted drug users are sent to rehabilitation centres and not prisons.

Speaking in Hindi, Lamu West on Friday during the launch of the Lamu Rehabilitation Centre, CJ Maraga said the Judiciary should stop regarding drug users as criminals and instead treat them like patients who need urgent medical attention to recover from the menace.

DRUG PEDDLERS

The CJ warned that drug peddlers will not receive the same treatment but will be treated as the criminals that they are.

He called for concerted efforts from all to ensure the drug menace is ended in Lamu and across the country.

According to a report by the National Agency for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (Nacada), more than 5 million Kenyans are addicted to drugs countrywide.

CJ Maraga acknowledged the fact that alcohol and hard drugs pose a major threat to development and called for concerted efforts from all to ensure the menace is eliminated.

He challenged security agencies to step down if they are unable to deal with the illicit drug business.

Speaking in the same function, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji said his office is already in discussion with that of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Inspector-General of Police to ensure proper approaches are taken to help those involved in minor crimes including drug use.

“We have agreed with the DCI and IG to ensure we give people a chance rehabilitation first rather than going directly to court for trial or judgment.

“We will use various approaches including diversions where people don’t have to go to court but rather to rehabilitation centre,” he said.

The DPP said officials will target the big fish in the illicit trade.

Lamu Woman Rep Ruweida Obbo proposed death penalties for those found guilty of drug peddling in the region.