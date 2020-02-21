By KALUME KAZUNGU

The body of a three-year-old girl who was reported missing about three days ago was found inside a septic tank at Bombay in Lamu Town on Friday.

Aziza Muhammad Alwy disappeared on February 19 shortly after leaving their home in Riyadha to visit relatives at Bombay.

Her parents and relatives searched in vain for the pupil of Husna Muslim School.

They filed a report at Lamu Police station under OB 06/20/2/2020.

Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi said on Friday that her body was found at around 10am in a tank at a relative's neighbour's compound.

Mr Murithi said members of the public informed them of the discovery.

"Our officers, including those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene, retrieved the body and ferried it to the King Fahad Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem," he said.

He said it was later handed over to the parents for the burial in line with Islamic customs.

Residents interviewed by the Nation said the child may have been killed elsewhere.

They also ruled out drowning, saying the state of the body was different from what they had seen before.

"We feel the girl was killed in a different place and the body dumped here," said Mohamed Omar, an elder.

The residents urged the security department to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure those who killed the girl are brought to book.

They also asked the county to ensure all open septic tanks, pit latrines and wells, particularly in Kashmir, Kandahar, Bombay, Gadeni and Langoni, are sealed or fenced to prevent falls that could be fatal.