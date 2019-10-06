By KALUME KAZUNGU

A police officer from Lamu who went missing five days ago has been found dead and his body dumped in a forest.

Police Constable Hesbon Okemwa Anunda, who was attached to the Tchundwa Police Post in Lamu East, was reported missing on Wednesday last week while on his way from Kizingitini Police Station.

Mr Anunda was carrying a G3 rifle loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition during the time of his disappearance. This is according to a guard at the police station who spotted him leaving at around 5.30am.

ULTIMATUM

On Friday, the security department in Lamu gave a 12-hour ultimatum for locals to produce the officer whether alive or dead or face consequences.

Speaking to the Nation Sunday morning, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the body of the officer was found about three kilometres from Kizingitini and about 400 metres deep in the forest.

Mr Macharia said the body had panga cuts and that they suspect the officer was murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped at the scene where it was discovered on Saturday evening.

G3 RIFLE

The county commissioner also revealed that the G3 rifle which was loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition at the time of his disappearance had not been recovered.

“The police officer has been found dead. The body was discovered about three kilometres from Kizingitini on Saturday at around 6pm. Members of the public are the ones who gave police a tip off that led to the recovery of the body. We’re yet to get the gun since it wasn’t found where the body was lying,” said Mr Macharia.

He added that the body was found just shortly after a public baraza in Lamu East on Saturday.

PHONE LOGS

“We suspect the officer was murdered elsewhere and body dumped at the scene it was discovered. We’re tracing phone logs so as to establish those who talked with the officer in his last moments. We want to know the killers and their motive. We also want the rifle back. No stone will be left unturned,” Mr Macharia said.

Contacted, Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi condemned the incident and asked members of the public to continue volunteering information to the police so that those involved in the killing are brought to book.