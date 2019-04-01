By KALUME KAZUNGU

Nine passengers have been injured after a Lamu-bound bus belonging to Simba Coach company veered off the road and rolled in Koreni near Mkunumbi along the Lamu-Mombasa road.

The 9.30am Sunday incident happened when one of the main front leaf springs of the vehicle broke down, making the bus to lose balance and veer off the road.

Confirming the accident, Lamu West OCPD Juma Londo said the injured were rushed to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital.

According to Mr Londo, the bus had 10 passengers on board at the time.

DISCHARGED

“It’s true. There was an accident this morning between Koreni and Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Mombasa road. Nine passengers, including two children and seven adults escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital for treatment. As we speak, some have already been discharged from the hospital and allowed to proceed with their journeys,” said Mr Londo Sunday.

He urged drivers to observe all traffic rules while plying the road so as to avoid putting the lives of their passengers at risk.

DRIVE CAREFULLY

“I appeal to drivers plying the route to be extra careful. The road is under construction and some places still have potholes. Let them drive at a slow pace to avoid hitting the ditches and causing accidents,” said Mr Londo.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding when it overturned.