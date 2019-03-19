By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has vowed to ensure residents of Lamu who have suffered in the hands of the police get justice.

He at the same time gave hope to those facing land injustices in the region.

Speaking Monday at the Mkunguni Square in Lamu Town when he officially launched the second phase of 'All for Justice: Closing the Gaps' service week organised by his office in collaboration with other stakeholders, Mr Haji said he will ensure those infringing with citizens’ rights are dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said the enjoyment of human rights is paramount for all citizens across the country, Lamu included, and hence the need for the enforcement officers to respect that.

LOCALS HARASSED

Mr Haji was reacting to statements from Lamu residents led by Mkomani MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee who complained that locals are being harassed by police officers on orders from an OCS in the area.

During the meeting, locals also accused the OCS of being corrupt when dealing with issues affecting them.

But Mr Haji called on the Lamu people to come out with evidence concerning their complaints and promised to take action against those involved.

He warned the police against intimidating citizens for expressing the truth.

LISTEN TO COMPLAINTS

“This week, we are here to listen to your complaints and seek solutions. The office of the DPP, the DCI and the Judiciary will be serving you within Lamu and we want you to take advantage of such services brought at your doorstep. We have heard of police harassing locals here. We won’t leave it like that. We will investigate and ensure those involved are punished in accordance with the law. I urge you to turn up and freely air your issues and grievances without fear,” said Mr Haji.

The DPP said his office will be engaging in community dialogues within Lamu Island as well as establishing a justice centre at the Hindi GK Prison during the Lamu service week.

CONCLUDE CASES

“My office will be receiving complaints directly from locals with judges and lawyers on standby to deal with and conclude pending cases here. We even expect Interior CS Fred Matiang’i himself to join us here in Lamu beginning Thursday. We will deal with cases ranging from police brutality, land injustices, drugs, and child molestation among other issues. Lawyers are already here to provide free legal advice on how well to go about such cases so that those involved can receive the required justice in law,” said Mr Haji.

The DPP noted that his office has undergone significant transformation in the recent past.