Residents of Lamu Old Town have protested the move by the Lamu County government to remove solar-powered lights erected along the streets by the previous administration of former governor Issa Timamy.

In 2014, the county government partnered with corporates among them Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), KCB Bank, ABC Bank, Gulf African Bank and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to put up the street lights in the town.

The initiative, which ensured that at least 100 solar-powered street lights were erected from the Lamu seafront all the way to Wiyoni in the historical town, and onto the boundaries of the King Fahad County Hospital.

BETTER LIGHTING

They were intended to provide better lighting for the islanders who had for ages operated in a poorly lit environment.

The project also aimed at sprucing up the Lamu Old Town’s image so as to attract investors and generally boost the hotel and tourism industry in the county.

Speaking in Lamu on Wednesday, angry residents expressed their discontent over the move by the current county administration to tamper with the solar lights.

Led by Is’haq Khatib, the irate residents demanded an explanation from the county government officials as to why they opted to remove the lights and instead replaced them with electricity powered ones without consulting the community or even the corporates who helped in the purchase and installation of the lamps.

BLACKOUTS

Mr Khatib said the solar lights were better since they kept lighting the town even in times of blackouts.

He asked the county government to come clear and explain where the solar lamps were taken.

“We’re not happy at all with what the county government did. In fact they breached the law in as far as Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act is concerned. They removed the solar-powered lights without even consulting us or involving the donors who assisted in undertaking the street lighting project. We want them to explain where the solar batteries were taken to. We feel what they did is a scam,” said Mr Khatib.

Another resident, Mr Muhashiam Famau, demanded that the county government brings back the solar lights.

He said the previous administration installed the lights for the locals and that the current county government should have consulted the community first before making any alteration.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

“We want the solar-powered lights back. We were able to walk in light within the town even during power outages. There is need for public participation on any adjustments made by the county government,” said Mr Famau.

Ms Raya Famau, a resident in Lamu Old Town, said replacing the solar lights amounts to adding a burden to the taxpayer.

Contacted, Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha said the solar lights had to be removed since they are unreliable and not very bright.

Mr Twaha said his leadership in partnership with the Kenya Power Company is in the process of installing street lights across Lamu County.