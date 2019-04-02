By KALUME KAZUNGU

Over 300 families living in Mkondoni, Sina Mbio and Kalafuu villages in Hindi Division, Lamu West are living in fear of being evicted from their land after 15 moneyed tycoons, including one of German origin claimed to be the rightful owners of the land they live on.

The areas border the upcoming Sh2.5 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor project at Kililana in Lamu West.

There is an ongoing scramble for land located close to the Lapsset by tycoons and moneyed land grabbers who have been claiming ownership of local land. They come armed with title deeds suspected to be fake.

NO TITLE DEEDS

Most of the land in Lamu is yet to be demarcated or title deeds issued, making it an easy target for the grabbers.

Almost 60 percent of the land in the region is still listed as public land.

Speaking to journalists in their villages on Monday, the families called on the National Land Commission (NLC) and the county government of Lamu to intervene and help save over 700 acres of land from the grabbers by demarcating and issuing them with title deeds which they can then use as security.

Mkondoni Village Headman Hassan Chonde said they have lived on the land for over 20 years.

ANCESTRAL LAND

Mr Chonde expressed shock that some other people are now claiming ownership of their ancestral land.

He said they were willing to do anything possible to save their land from grabbers if no one else comes to their aid.

“We have lived on this land for more than 20 years. We have made so many developments and since then, no one has come out claiming ownership. Today, someone comes with a title deed demanding that we move out. You can imagine so far at least 15 people have already turned up this year alone while armed with the title deeds claiming to be the rightful owners of our ancestral land. I appeal to our Governor Fahim Twaha to push the NLC and ensure land is demarcated and that we are issued with titles,” said Mr Chonde.

Another resident, Ms Jane Njeri, said they are convinced that the scramble to grab their land is due to the fact that they are close to the Lapsset project which is expected be operational in the next few years.

GREAT VALUE

“It’s only five kilometres from Mkondoni to where the Lapsset project is. That means land here is of great value and that is why everyone is seeking to own a plot here using any available means including issuing threats to us. But let them know we are not going to make it easy for them. We are not ready to leave our land just like that,” said Ms Njeri.

The villagers have also accused the tycoons of setting their homes and crops on fire in the middle of the night in order to push them out.

“We have on many occasions slept and woken up to find all crops in our farms burnt to ashes. We don’t need a prophet to tell us it is the tycoons who are behind it. Our houses have been torched several times too. We hope they (State agencies) won’t allow these people to succeed because we have nowhere else to go,” said Mrs Anna Meria.

MATIANG'I

Mr Fredrick Mwangi said he is optimistic that the recent visit by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and officials of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will usher in a new dawn for them.