By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Police in Lamu have arrested three suspects who were found with bhang and heroin estimated to be worth about Sh22,400.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi said the first two suspects were arrested while ferrying 25 rolls of bhang in a vehicle from Mtangawanda to Kizingitini in Lamu East on Wednesday evening.

The third suspect was arrested while ferrying 18 rolls of bhang and 18 sachets of heroin in a boat within Lamu Island.

The vehicle and the boat used to carry the narcotics were also impounded.

Mr Kioi said the three suspects are in police custody but will be arraigned any time.

TIP OFF

“We received a tip off from members of the public at Mtangawanda Jetty that a vehicle was ferrying narcotics to Kizingitini. My officers immediately swung into action by laying an ambush along the Mtangawanda-Kizingitini road. After a thorough search of the vehicle, we recovered 25 rolls of bhang. We immediately arrested the two suspects who were ferrying the narcotics and also confiscated the vehicle which is currently at the Kizingitini Police Station,” said Mr Kioi.

He acknowledged that drug peddling remains one of the major challenges for police officers in the region but was quick to say that a massive crackdown is already ongoing in various parts of the county. He called on members of the public to cooperate by giving information which will aid in arresting those involved in the illegal business.

DRUG DENS

The county police boss also gave a list of notorious drug dens in the county which are currently under police radar.

They include Mtangawanda, Tchundwa and Kizingitini on Pate Island, all in Lamu East Sub-County.

Other drug hotspots include Milano, Kashmir, Gadeni and Wiyoni areas in Lamu Island in Lamu West Sub-County.

Mr Kioi termed all the areas as “problematic” in drug peddling and said the number of police officers mandated with hunting down drug barons and even closing up the existing drug dens has been increased.

“We have intensified patrols in those areas which are leading in matters drug peddling in this region. We call for cooperation from members of the public so that the drug menace can be eradicated in Lamu. Drugs have destroyed the lives of many youth who are turned into zombies,” said Mr Kioi.

Police reports indicate that most drugs finding their way into Lamu are actually ferried in by vehicles and boats from other counties.