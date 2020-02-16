Three injured in Lamu boat accident  

The injured were rushed to the King Fahad Referral Hospital in Lamu Town for treatment.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Tustiri area at the Wiyoni Beach in Lamu County.

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Three passengers were injured in a boat accident at Tustiri area at the Wiyoni Beach in Lamu County, on Saturday.

The boat’s engine flywheel detached itself from its shaft and cut the three.

A flywheel is a heavy disk or wheel rotating on a shaft and builds up momentum as the boat’s engine accelerates, helping it to maintain a smooth and steady engine speed.

FRACTURED ARM

Among those seriously injured included the boat’s coxswain who suffered a fractured arm and a female passenger who was cut in the ribs and chest by the disk. The third person sustained slight injuries.

Lamu Boat Operators Association Chairman Hassan Awadh said the boat, which had nine passengers on board, was headed to Lamu Town from the Mokowe Jetty at the time of the accident.

Mr Athman Musa, a renowned boat captain in Lamu Island advised boat operators to ensure their vessels are serviced regularly to avoid accidents.

SERVICED

“Our boats need to be inspected and frequently serviced to avoid accidents. I believe the flywheel wouldn’t have detached itself from its shaft if proper servicing was done. We need to ensure our boats are in proper condition before and after travelling," said Mr Musa.

Lamu has over 5,000 boats operating in the numerous islands in the archipelago.

The Lamu branch Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and the office of the Lamu County Commissioner has on many occasions asked boat operators to ensure they comply with all the maritime safety rules.