Police in Lamu have launched investigations into the killing of a businessman who was stabbed to death inside his shop at Mkomani in Lamu Town over the weekend.

Mr Lawrence Kabaila’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at the door of his shop on Saturday morning at around 8am.

He was stabbed in his chest with a knife by an unknown assailant who fled shortly after the killing.

Eye witnesses who talked to the Nation said they saw a man entering the shop after which an argument followed before the man quickly left the premises.

ARGUMENT

“I saw a young man entering Kabila’s shop. I then heard some sort of argument but I thought it wasn’t that serious. Then I saw the man quickly exiting the shop. We later learnt that the man had murdered Kabaila. It’s unfortunate,” said Ms Mariam Kimani, a neighbour.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi confirmed the murder and said they were already conducting investigations and that those involved will face the full force of the law.

Mr Kioi asked members of the public to cooperate with police and give information that can help in arresting the murderers.

He also called on residents to stop speculations and instead give police time to carry out investigations and bring the killers to book.

PROBE LAUNCHED

“We have launched in-depth investigations into the death. We promise that very soon we will arrest those involved in the killing. We want to also establish the motive of the murder. My appeal to members of the public is that they should avoid speculations. Let them give the police ample time to conduct investigations. No stone will be left unturned on this,” said Mr Kioi.

The businessman’s body was moved to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

KILLING CONDEMNED

Meanwhile, the Meru Community in Lamu on Monday condemned the killing of the shopkeeper and demanded quick action to resolve the killing.

Led by their spokesperson Jacob Muroki, the community also decried the increased murders of its members in Lamu.

Mr Muroki called for speedy investigations into the matter, saying it is not the first time a person from the community is being murdered in Lamu.

He said there is need for security officers in Lamu to ensure such killings are brought to a stop.