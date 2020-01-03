By KALUME KAZUNGU

Public transport on the Lamu-Garsen road resumed early Friday following its suspension after suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked buses on Thursday.

Three people were killed and three injured in the incident in Nyongoro at around 12.30 pm.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said public transport was halted for security agencies to pursue the attackers, who fled into the bush.

Speaking to the Nation on Friday, Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said all public service vehicles plying the Lamu-Garsen-Mombasa route had been allowed to operate.

Mr Elungata said that security agents, including Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, had been deployed to Nyongoro and along the road for a major operation in search of the killers.

POLICE ESCORT

Three hours after the attack, the security department announced that the army had killed four suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists and captured one. Details were not given.

Mr Elungata assured road users of their security but stressed the need for police escorts.

“We insist on the need for bus companies and other passenger vehicles to adhere to movement restrictions, including travelling in a convoy escorted by police. We have a full escort schedule ... all vehicle owners must adhere to the prescribed procedure," he said.

"Operations against criminal elements and groups are continuing under the county security committee, which includes KDF. It’s a multi-agency effort, therefore, residents shouldn’t be worried."

NONE MISSING

Regarding passengers who escaped during the attack, Mr Elungata said they had all been accounted for.

“No one remains in the bush. All the passengers in the two vehicles -- Simba Coach and Mombasa Raha -- have been accounted for. The TSS bus wasn’t attacked. The bush is clear,” he said.

There had been reports that travellers who fled into a nearby forest during the attack were missing.

Those who were killed and injured were all male passengers aboard Simba Coach. Reports indicated that the attackers fired shots at Raha but there were no casualties.

Mr Elungata also dismissed claims that the Nyongoro General Service Unit (GSU) camp was disbanded yet Al-Shabaab often attacks passenger and security vehicles in the area.

“I was at the scene yesterday. The camp is fully operational. Lamu is adequately policed. That’s why attacks are rare and, when they happen, they are dealt with,” he said.

PATROLS

On Friday, Mr Macharia said plans were under way to increase security patrols along the Lamu-Garsen road, especially in areas classified as hotspots.

“The county security team will meet and make decisions that will result in some changes on the road. We have enough security officers in Nyongoro, who are conducting a manhunt for the perpetrators of yesterday's attack," he said.

"People should also expect increased security patrols on the road and any other place considered a hotspot. We call on the public to share information that will help us eliminate criminals in the area."

UNACCEPTABLE

Meanwhile, Coast leaders have urged the government to ensure those behind the attacks are arrested and punished.

They said terrorists were out to cause unrest, particularly among users of the Lamu-Mombasa route, who have enjoyed peace and stability for years.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said: “I am extremely saddened by news of yet another terror attack. This is unacceptable in this day and age. We have no choice but to be accommodative of one another. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the families affected by this unfortunate incident."

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha described the attack as cowardly and said leaders will continue to cooperate with the security agencies to end crime.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this cowardly attack on innocent, defenceless travellers. Congratulations to our security forces for taking appropriate and timely action. We are very proud of you,” he said.

RUTHLESS ACTION

Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo called on the government to come up with adequate measures to avert terrorist attacks in the county.

“I condemn the attack ... condole with the families of the departed, and pray for quick recovery of those injured. Time has come for the government to change strategy and think outside the box in order to completely stop these recurring terrorist attacks," she said.

"There is a need for Al-Shabaab to be dealt with ruthlessly. I call on the people of Lamu to cooperate with security agencies in ensuring the war on Al-Shabaab is won. No more people should die in the hands of these criminals."

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama and Lamu East's Athman Sharif called for confidence in security teams.

“Special thanks to our gallant security units that responded swiftly to the incident and secured the scene. To those affected, may the almighty God comfort you," she said.

"The people of Lamu are peace-loving Kenyans and will not be shaken in the resolve [to end] heinous acts of terror by our enemies. I urge residents to remain vigilant and peaceful as security organs pursue the culprits."

MP Sharif also congratulated authorities for responding quickly and cornering the suspected terrorists.