Lamu County has asked resident to be on high alert over increased cases of amoebic dysentery after dozens of people were hospitalised in the recent past.

Lamu Public Health Director Athman Dumila said Thursday that many of the cases were reported in Muhamarani, Moa, Shella, Witu, Dide Waride and Lamu Old Town.

Amoebic dysentery is an infection of the intestine caused by an amoeba and can cause severe diarrhoea with blood. It is common in areas

Health officials estimate that more than 100 cases have been reported across the county between May and June.

Mr Dumila said the cases have been on the rise since the onset of rains.

The official advised residents in the affected areas to observe hygiene in their homes and avoid buying cooked food from the streets.

He asked locals to be on the lookout and rush to hospital once they exhibit symptoms of the amoebic dysentery and gastroenteritis diseases.

Lamu County Director for Health Services Dr David Mulewa confirmed increased cases of the diseases and said his team is working on a special report that will help health officers to deal with the situation.