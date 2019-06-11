Other drug hotspots include Milano, Kashmir, Kijitoni, Gadeni and Wiyoni areas in Lamu Island in Lamu West-Sub-County.

Police say drug dens in Lamu are Mtangawanda, Tchundwa and Kizingitini on Pate Island in Lamu East sub-county.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said that a massive crackdown was already ongoing in the county.

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Police in Lamu have named people suspected to be behind the sale of narcotic drugs in the county.

Some of the suspected drug smugglers are Kelvin Kirui, Mohamed Kale, Jackson Kang’ethe, Kelvin Opiyo, Mwanaisha Hassan, Mwalimu Omar, Ali Hassan Nassir and one Munar.

SURRENDER

The suspects were ordered to surrender to the police.

Addressing the public in Lamu Town on Monday, County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri urged the public to report suspected drug peddlers to the police.

Mr Kanyiri, who acknowledged that drugs remained a major challenge in the region, said that a massive crackdown was already ongoing in the county. The county police boss also unveiled a list of notorious drug dens in the county.

They include Mtangawanda, Tchundwa and Kizingitini on Pate Island in Lamu East sub-county.

Other drug hotspots identified include Milano, Kashmir, Kijitoni, Gadeni and Wiyoni areas in Lamu Island in Lamu West-Sub-County.

POLICE DEPLOYED

“We have decided to name those involved to shame them. People are vacating the county after realising they are on our radar, we’re telling them to surrender to the police,” said Mr Kanyiri.

Mr Kanyiri said many officers had been deployed to hunt down the suspects across Lamu County.

“We have intensified patrols in all the drug hotspots. We call for cooperation from the public so that the drug menace can be ended in Lamu. Drugs have destroyed the lives of many youths,” said Mr Kanyiri.

DRUG TRADE

A recent report released by Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi indicates that most drugs are ferried by vehicles and boats from other counties to Lamu.

Mr Kioi warned boat operators who take part in the drug trade that their licences will be withdrawn.