By LEONARD ONYANGO

Police have arrested two men believed to be part of a syndicate that illegally siphons fuel from the Kenya Pipeline Company’s main line in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Athi River Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Mukusi said the suspects were found committing the crime minutes past midnight.

Mr Mukusi said on Wednesday that a third suspect escaped but police launched a manhunt.

He said the three had siphoned about 5,000 litres of fuel into a tanker, registration KXG 960, by the time they were arrested by officers from Mlolongo Police Station.

'CLEAN WATER'

The police boss said they were alerted by residents who reported "strange activities" involving a tanker marked "Clean Water".

"We have launched investigation to unearth the entire web of criminals behind the illegal business,” said Mr Mukusi.

He said the suspects will be arraigned on Thursday.

PAST CASES

In August 2018, police in Kisumu discovered that criminals had been siphoning the KPC's diesel and selling it in Kibos.

They found pipes connected to the company's main line through an underground tunnel, adjacent to Kisumu-Kibos road.